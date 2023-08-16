iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.03

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 1505598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

