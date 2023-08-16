iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 3,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 119,440 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 49,275.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107,485 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

