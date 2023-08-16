iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 3,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
