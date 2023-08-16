iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.61. 884,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,570. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

