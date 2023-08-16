iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.42

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 20237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $786.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

