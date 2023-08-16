iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,941 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $314,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,295,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

