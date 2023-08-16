Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 56,949 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,454,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,136,547. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $363,127.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,038.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,765,955 shares of company stock worth $65,652,020. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.