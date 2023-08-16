Islay Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1,368.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,000. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

