Islay Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE LMT traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.68. 154,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,552. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.20.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
