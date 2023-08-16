Islay Capital Management LLC Has $603,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 620.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.5 %

AN stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.80. 49,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,429. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $7,259,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,258 shares of company stock valued at $48,758,264 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

