Islay Capital Management LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

