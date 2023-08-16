Islay Capital Management LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
SCHG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.