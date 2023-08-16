Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,892,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,290,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 394,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,200. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

