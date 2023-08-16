Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 41,020 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,020 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. 153,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,471. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

