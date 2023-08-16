Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 988 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $308.59. 169,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.01. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

