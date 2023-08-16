Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,314 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after buying an additional 19,411,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 444,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 730,054 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 616,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

