Israel Discount Bank Limited Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5244 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Israel Discount Bank Price Performance

Shares of ISDAY remained flat at $56.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

