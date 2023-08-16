Israel Discount Bank Limited Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5244 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
Israel Discount Bank Price Performance
Shares of ISDAY remained flat at $56.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
