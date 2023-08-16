Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ITI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in Iteris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 211.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iteris by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 109.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 429,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

