Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ITI
Institutional Trading of Iteris
Iteris Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iteris
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.