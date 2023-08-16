Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.0% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

