Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.07

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.07 and traded as high as C$21.69. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$21.57, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.09.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

