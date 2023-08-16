IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 90,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 224,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.15.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Featured Stories

