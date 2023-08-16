IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 90,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
IZEA Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. 224,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.15.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
