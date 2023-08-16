IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Posts Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

