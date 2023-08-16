J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 176,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In related news, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Scully sold 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $269,008.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $609,670. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 29.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 124.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 107.1% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Trading Up 5.5 %

JILL stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 45,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $254.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.15.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 1,653.14% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.