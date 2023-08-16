Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

