Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $46,157,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RH opened at $365.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.87.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

