Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,002 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $6,180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $203.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.91.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,166,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,458 shares of company stock worth $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

