Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 3,261 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $739,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.