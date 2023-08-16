Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 899 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $166.50 and a one year high of $345.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

