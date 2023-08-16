JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,592,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,032,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JB Hi-Fi Price Performance

Shares of JBHIF remained flat at C$30.00 during trading on Tuesday. JB Hi-Fi has a 1 year low of C$30.00 and a 1 year high of C$30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.55.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

