JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,592,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,032,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JB Hi-Fi Price Performance
Shares of JBHIF remained flat at C$30.00 during trading on Tuesday. JB Hi-Fi has a 1 year low of C$30.00 and a 1 year high of C$30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.55.
About JB Hi-Fi
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JB Hi-Fi
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.