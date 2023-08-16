JB Hi-Fi Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $1.15 (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
JB Hi-Fi Company Profile
