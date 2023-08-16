JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,253. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,439,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 356,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

