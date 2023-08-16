JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,439,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 356,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
