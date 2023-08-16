JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,558,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 10,370,267 shares.The stock last traded at $34.40 and had previously closed at $35.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

JD.com Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

