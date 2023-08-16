Jefferies Financial Group Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $384.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $370.00 to $384.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.72.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $331.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.30. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.