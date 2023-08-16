Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $311,057.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018555 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,124.55 or 0.99984914 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00861855 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $315,016.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.