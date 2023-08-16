John Drake Nichols Purchases 10,427 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) Director John Drake Nichols bought 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,876.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at $209,376.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Drake Nichols also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hippo alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, John Drake Nichols acquired 501 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,984.95.

Hippo Price Performance

HIPO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 187,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,312. The company has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.89. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -12.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hippo by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter worth about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 163.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 182.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIPO. William Blair began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hippo from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hippo

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.