John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 523.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 135,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,055 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $781,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 29,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.