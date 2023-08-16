Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.04, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.0 %

CSWI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $187.94. The company had a trading volume of 69,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,252. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.70 and a 1 year high of $190.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

