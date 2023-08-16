JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Holdings Decreased by Herr Investment Group LLC

Herr Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBJP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 410,761 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

