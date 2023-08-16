JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price to $32.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,208. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $684.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,800,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 204,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

