JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.90 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.23). 107,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 190,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.32).

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock has a market cap of £211.74 million, a PE ratio of -127.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 3.42 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -703.52%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

