JT Stratford LLC Acquires 2,799 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 400,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.