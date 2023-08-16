JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 22,151 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

