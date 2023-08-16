JT Stratford LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,580,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,116,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 473,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

