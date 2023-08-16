JT Stratford LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.