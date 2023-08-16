JT Stratford LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. 1,766,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,405. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

