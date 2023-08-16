JT Stratford LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 884,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.