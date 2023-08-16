JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $215.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average is $210.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

