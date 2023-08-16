JT Stratford LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. 1,095,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,512. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

