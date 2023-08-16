JT Stratford LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

American Tower Trading Down 1.7 %

AMT traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.46. 486,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.26. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $279.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

