JT Stratford LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,362. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.08 and its 200 day moving average is $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

