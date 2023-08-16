Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $559.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $14,486,088 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

