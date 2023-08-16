Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,440 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

